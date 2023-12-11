Brisk Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain continues through the night before transitioning to snow overnight, with gusty winds, and a chance for a thunderstorm. Winter weather advisories will be in effect tonight through Monday morning for Augusta and Rockingham counties, with a coating for locations below 2,000 feet in elevation, and areas higher receiving between 2″ and 5″. For areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains, 1″ to 3″ of snow is expected for elevations up to 3,000 feet, and 3″-6″ in elevations higher than 3,000 feet.

Looking at the week ahead, high pressure will be the dominant feature, bringing us drier more pleasant weather through next Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Rain turning to snow, gusty winds, storm chance. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Monday: Chilly and breezy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Chilly and sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Few showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.

