New trail in Charlottesville will connect Wood Haven to the Rivanna Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is building a new trail on the opposite side of Meadow Creek from the existing route.

The trail will be ADA accessible, making it easy to use for transportation or recreational purposes.

The trail will connect Wood Haven in the Locust Grove Neighborhood to part of the Rivanna River near Pen Park on Locust Avenue.

“Because it’s nice and flat and wide, it allows people to walk, particularly kids and teens where the parents don’t want them next to a busy road. These trails are going to connect between those streets and allow people to have more pleasant, quiet, safe, relaxing and be able to enjoy nature and still be able to walk safely,” Parks and Trails Planner Chris Gensic said.

The trail will originally be four-feet wide until funding from City Council is approved, then it will be upgraded to eight-feet wide.

