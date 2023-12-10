Louisa County Animal Shelter at full capacity

Advertise With Us
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Animal Shelter says it is at full capacity and needs your help to change that.

“Typically, full capacity means that all or almost all of our kennels are full,” shelter lead Beth Evatt said, “It stretches our kennels because then we don’t have enough room for incoming strays. It stretches our staff because they don’t have time to get everything done. It really stresses out all the animals as well because dogs piled up on top of dogs and they’re all barking.”

There are a few ways you can be part of the solution by the easy process of adopting a pet.

“We believe that if you’re coming here to the shelter, you’re wanting to do the best thing. The only barriers we do have is you have to be 18 [years old] to adopt and never been convicted of animal cruelty abuse or neglect following state laws,” Evatt said.

If you happen to come upon a stray, think twice before immediately dropping it off at a shelter.

Evatt says pets that stay in their neighborhood have a higher chance of making it back to their owner.

“Dogs that stay in their neighborhood tend to have a 70% chance of return as opposed to 17% in shelters,” Evatt said.

The Louisa County Animal Shelter also has a nifty lost and found pet forum you can check out.

“If they find a pet, they can fill that out on there. They can also see other posted lost pets. If someone has lost a pet, they’ve posted it, they can compare it if they have that pet, they can just go ahead and return it directly home,” Evatt said.

The best way to help is to consider fostering.

“We have very open foster policies and practices and we’re very flexible so you can foster for one day, one week, one month and overnight sleepover,” Evatt said.

