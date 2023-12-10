First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we first alerted you last week, Sunday would bring a big change in the weather pattern!

Rain, which will be heavy at times today into this evening, along with gusty winds. The strongest winds will happen this evening and overnight. Gusts of 25 to 50 mph.

A thunderstorm is also possible today. Bringing an isolated severe weather risk to the region. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Even a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Mainly over Southside and southeast Virginia and into eastern North Carolina.

Total rainfall will range from 1.5″ to 2.5″ with locally higher amounts.

The rain will change over and end as wet snow for especially Blue Ridge Mountains and even the Shenandoah Valley tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Blue Ridge Mountains from 8 PM Sunday until 6 AM Monday. 1 to 3 inches of snow between 1,000 and 3,000 feet. 3 to 6 inches of snow above 3,000 feet in elevation.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Shenandoah Valley from 7 PM Sunday until 6 AM Monday. This includes Augusta County, the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. Total snow accumulation will range from a slushy coating to an inch for the I-81 and I-64 corridor. 2 to 5 inches of snow above 2,000 feet elevation. This would impact the morning commute.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for more updates.

Sunday: Rain. It will be moderate to heavy at times. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Becoming breezy to windy at times this afternoon and evening.

Sunday night: Rain. It will be moderate to heavy at times. The rain will change over and end as wet snowfall. Mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. There could also be some melting snowflakes over central Virginia before the precipitation ends by dawn. Lows in the 30s. Gusty winds.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. A chilly day with a blustery wind. Highs in the 40s. Feeling colder with the wind chill.

Monday night: Clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny, blue sky. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows near freezing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.