A Busy Sunday: First Alert Weather Day

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. A potent storm system moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Expect a soaking rain, with rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ and gusty winds 20 - 45+mph. There is also a chance for thunderstorms, with most severe storms staying to the southeast. Likely storm threats are strong and damaging wind gust and heavy rainfall. Heading into the evening and night, a winter watch will be in effect for the norther Virginia Blue Ridge with a possibility of up to 5 inches of snow, and winds gusting about 45mph. Download the StormTeam29 Weather app for more on the storm and any pertinent weather announcements.

Following the passage of this system, Monday clears out, but gusty winds and chill remain. As the week progresses, high pressure will settle in, bringing dry and increasingly seasonable temperatures. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clouds increase, late rain. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

First Alert: Rain, gusty winds, thunderstorm, mountain snow. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Monday & Tuesday: Chilly and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday & Saturday: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

NBC29 Weather 6 PM