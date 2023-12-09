Virginia Beach Amber Alert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued and Amber Alert for a child abduction that occurred just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9.

Authorities say 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey is believed to be in extreme danger and believed to have been abducted by 27-year-old Deandre Alante Dorsey.

Deandre Alante Dorsey is described as being a Black male with brown hair, black eyes, 5′11″ and 160 lbs.

Authorities says they may be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina registration.

