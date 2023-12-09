Vigil in Charlottesville remembers those lost to gun violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention held a vigil Saturday, December 9 to honor the lives lost to guns this year.

Originally created to honor those lost at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, it now serves the same purpose, but the list of victims has drastically grown since then.

“Every single day, on average, 120 Americans are killed and over 200 are wounded by gun violence,” Co-Chair of the Coalition of Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention Maggie Hoover said, “We know all the statistics. But do we know the victims? Do we know their names? Do we know their stories?”

Hoover says the vigil is mean to spread awareness on this growing issue and put faces to the numbers.

The group gathered on the Downtown Mall and read off a list of Americans who fell victim to gun violence in 2023.

“It is only when we really personalize and memorialize the victims, as we’re doing today. Can we come together and gain more collective willpower to force our legislators to make the hard choices to pass more gun violence prevention laws?” Hoover said.

A bell was rung after each name was read along with their tragic stories.

“We have to remember, because if we don’t remember, then we create the same mistakes. We don’t understand that these things aren’t just in the past, they’re happening now,” Judy Freeman with the coalition said, “I’ve seen what it does to families. It hurts them. It hurts the current generation, and it hurts the generations to come.”

Hoover hopes events like these will inspire others the take actions.

“It seems discouraging with the numbers raising, but you have to have hope and you have to keep workings at it. You have to keep trying. Having a group of like-minded people together like this really gives you encouragement to keep on going,” Hoover said.

