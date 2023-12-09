Riverheads falls to Radford 39-21 in class 2 state championship game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads’ quest for an eighth straight state championship came up short falling to Radford 39-21 in the class 2 state finals Saturday in Radford.

It was Radford’s first state title since 1972. This was Riverheads’ first season moving up in class, from class one to class two.

“We certainly accounted ourselves very well this year,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “These kids were looking forward to putting some of the critics and non-sayers that we can’t play up here aside. Sometimes you you lose to a better team. I challenged our kids to get in the weight room to get bigger, stronger and look at the scoreboard, remember what it feels like and hopefully that will power us for next year.”

Riverheads finishes the season with a record of 13-2.

Riverheads senior running back Cayden Cook-Cash scored all three of Riverheads’ touchdowns and finished with 196 yards rushing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.