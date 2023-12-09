Restoration process begins in Charlottesville garden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont is working to restore the stream that bisects it.

The project aims to restore the habitat around the stream and turn it into a living classroom for garden visitors.

KBS Earthworks Inc. was hired by the city of Charlottesville and will be working Saturdays in December.

Those interested are encouraged to come watch the progress as long as they stand outside of the chain-link fence.

