Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Restoration process begins in Charlottesville garden

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont is working to restore the stream that bisects it.

The project aims to restore the habitat around the stream and turn it into a living classroom for garden visitors.

KBS Earthworks Inc. was hired by the city of Charlottesville and will be working Saturdays in December.

Those interested are encouraged to come watch the progress as long as they stand outside of the chain-link fence.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

Latest News

The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention held a vigil Saturday, December 9 to...
Vigil in Charlottesville remembers those lost to gun violence
Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the...
Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say
(FILE)
Boil water advisory lifted for Greene County Department of Water & Sewer customers
Virginia Beach Amber Alert
Virginia Beach Amber Alert
Charlottesville High School Band
Charlottesville High School band trying to raise $30K for Rome performance