Mild December Weekend. Dry Saturday, Storm Arrives Sunday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild December Weekend and while Saturday is dry, a strong storm system arrives Sunday. First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain, gusty winds and possible storms. Current projections of rain 1″-3″ , winds gusty 25-40+mph. Sunday night, for the Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations, rain quickly change over to snow, before ending, as temperatures drop. Rain may mix with and change to snow for a coating across the Valley floor. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Sharply colder and still some gusty winds, with clearing skies Monday. Cooler, dry pattern into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day - Rain, gusty winds and mild. Current, Rainfall projections 1″-3″. Isolated storms possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Rain may end as snow for the Mountains. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sharply colder and breezy. Turning mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. highs low to mid 50s.

