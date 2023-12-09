First Alert Weather Day Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the best weather day of the weekend. Big changes arrive Sunday into early Monday!

A strong storm system arrives Sunday with rain and wind. The rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts by early Monday morning.

There’s an isolated severe thunderstorm risk Sunday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Especially over southeastern Virginia.

The strongest winds will be Sunday evening and overnight. Winds will gust from 25 to 45 mph. Locally higher gusts over the higher elevations.

The rain will end as some wet snow. Mainly over the mountains. Even the Shenandoah Valley could see some melting wet snow before the precipitation exits early Monday morning. High Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Highlands would be most favored for some snow accumulation.

Colder and blustery Monday.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a mild afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night: A dry evening. Not as cold. Rain late and into Sunday morning. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Rainy and the rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Wind gusts increasing by evening. Thunder also possible. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Rain and wind. The rain will end as some wet snow late. Some accumulation for the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Highlands. Lows in the 30s by dawn.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

