Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville Blues Football Club holds launch party

Charlottesville Blues Football Club
Charlottesville Blues Football Club(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new professional soccer team held its launch party on Saturday, December 9.

The Charlottesville Blues Football Club revealed the team’s logo.

The team is part of the United Soccer League, the largest soccer organization in North America.

“We’re going to build a fanbase one fan at a time and that’s what we’re all about. Once they see the experience, if you’re a [soccer] lover or not, it doesn’t matter. Come down, see a match, see the men and women play. Grab a pint of beer, hit a food truck, stand on the field and bleed blue,” Charlottesville Blues co-owner Brian Krow said.

The Charlottesville Blues will play their first match in May of 2024.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

Latest News

(FILE)
Restoration process begins in Charlottesville garden
The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention held a vigil Saturday, December 9 to...
Vigil in Charlottesville remembers those lost to gun violence
Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the...
Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say
(FILE)
Boil water advisory lifted for Greene County Department of Water & Sewer customers