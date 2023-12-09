Charlottesville Blues Football Club holds launch party

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new professional soccer team held its launch party on Saturday, December 9.

The Charlottesville Blues Football Club revealed the team’s logo.

The team is part of the United Soccer League, the largest soccer organization in North America.

“We’re going to build a fanbase one fan at a time and that’s what we’re all about. Once they see the experience, if you’re a [soccer] lover or not, it doesn’t matter. Come down, see a match, see the men and women play. Grab a pint of beer, hit a food truck, stand on the field and bleed blue,” Charlottesville Blues co-owner Brian Krow said.

The Charlottesville Blues will play their first match in May of 2024.

