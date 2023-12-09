Boil water advisory lifted for Greene County Department of Water & Sewer customers

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County released a statement Saturday, December 9 that the boil water advisory for Greene County Department of Water & Sewer customers has been lifted.

Repairs were made to the broken water main and bacterial samples were sent to a state-certified lab for testing.

All samples collected on December 7 and December 8 did not contain any traces of coliform of E. coli bacteria.

Residents can safely resume using household water as normal.

For more information, please contact Greene County Department of Water and Sewer at 434-985-1348.

