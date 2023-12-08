Advertise With Us
Woman charged with trespassing at Charlottesville High School

By NBC29
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is charging a woman with trespassing on school property.

CPD announced Friday, December 8, that Kvira Bynum was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. today. She was later released pending her upcoming court appearance.

Authorities say this arrest is the result of the investigation into an altercation that occurred Thursday, November 16, at Charlottesville High School.

Kvira Bynum. Photo provided by Charlottesville Police Department
