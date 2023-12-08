Weekend storm brings heavy rain and gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning. We have a seasonably cold start to the day. We’ll see early clouds then clearing. A southwest wind will warm temperatures to around 60 this afternoon. This mild pattern will stick around for the weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing storm out west, that will bring heavy needed rain, and gusty wind to the region Sunday. Behind the storm, temperatures will turn much colder early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & pleasant , High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: First Alert !, soaking rain & gusty wind, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.