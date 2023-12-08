UVA professor teams up with organization to help preschoolers with disabilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA professor is working with Supporting Transformative Autism Research (STAR) to help preschool students with disabilities.

Prof. Mandy Rispoli and STAR are developing a program to give teachers strategies to better support students with Autism.

“The great thing about inclusion is that inclusion benefits everybody, not just the child with a disability. So the strategies that we’re teaching teachers will actually likely be beneficial for all the children in their center or in their classroom,” Rispoli said Friday, December 8.

They hope to test their curriculum with preschool teachers in the Charlottesville area.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.