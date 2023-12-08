Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA professor teams up with organization to help preschoolers with disabilities

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN Online)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA professor is working with Supporting Transformative Autism Research (STAR) to help preschool students with disabilities.

Prof. Mandy Rispoli and STAR are developing a program to give teachers strategies to better support students with Autism.

“The great thing about inclusion is that inclusion benefits everybody, not just the child with a disability. So the strategies that we’re teaching teachers will actually likely be beneficial for all the children in their center or in their classroom,” Rispoli said Friday, December 8.

They hope to test their curriculum with preschool teachers in the Charlottesville area.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

Latest News

(FILE)
Shenandoah National Park to take part in Free Entrance Days
(FILE)
Groups working to improve access to early childhood education in Charlottesville area
(STOCK)
Program celebrates giving out thousands of books to young Virginians
From the Matt's Creek fire
Fall fire season ends after extreme wildfire activity, Virginia Dept. of Forestry says
Shooting Melrose Towers
Use of deadly force justified in Roanoke officer-involved shooting