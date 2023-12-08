Advertise With Us
UVA expands financial aid program for Virginia families

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it is expanding its financial aid program to benefit more Virginia families. 

UVA announced Friday, December 8, that the Finance Committee of the Board of Visitors voted to advance the proposal this morning, and the full board is expected to approve it this afternoon.

According to the university, the expansion introduced by UVA President Jim Ryan will use philanthropic gifts to make its financial aid program available to more middle and lower-income students than ever from the commonwealth.

”The Honor the Future campaign has been incredibly successful in raising scholarship funds to ensure UVA is accessible and affordable for the most talented students, and I’m delighted that more Virginia families will benefit,” Ryan said. “My thanks go to our generous alumni and supporters who have made this possible.”

Key components of the AccessUVA expansion include:

  • Virginia families with an income of $50,000 or less will receive grants and scholarships that equal or exceed tuition, fees, housing and dining. Previously, the maximum family income level for such aid packages was $30,000.
  • Virginia families with an income of $100,000 or less will receive grants and scholarships that equal or exceed tuition and fees. The previous income threshold was $80,000.
  • Virginia families with an income of $150,000 or less will receive at least $2,000 in need-based grants. The new income level is an increase from $125,000.

During the 2022-23 academic year, UVA awarded approximately $179 million in need-based financial aid from all sources to undergraduates through AccessUVA.

