UVA breaks ground on $350M biotechnology institute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia broke ground Friday, December 8,on a $350 million project.

The Paul & Diane Manning Institute of Bio-Technology is expected to open late 2026. It will conduct research, manufacturing, and treatment.

Those involved in the project say the goal is to better treat and/or cure many diseases, including some without current treatment options.

“We are bringing together a collaboration and commitment to innovation that will truly change the world. It won’t just change the world of healthcare biotechnology, but it will literally save lives,” Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The institute is predicted to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Charlottesville.

