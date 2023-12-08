Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA breaks ground on $350M biotechnology institute

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(wafb)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia broke ground Friday, December 8,on a $350 million project.

The Paul & Diane Manning Institute of Bio-Technology is expected to open late 2026. It will conduct research, manufacturing, and treatment.

Those involved in the project say the goal is to better treat and/or cure many diseases, including some without current treatment options.

“We are bringing together a collaboration and commitment to innovation that will truly change the world. It won’t just change the world of healthcare biotechnology, but it will literally save lives,” Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The institute is predicted to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

Latest News

(STOCK)
UVA professor teams up with organization to help preschoolers with disabilities
(FILE)
Shenandoah National Park to take part in Free Entrance Days
(FILE)
Groups working to improve access to early childhood education in Charlottesville area
(STOCK)
Program celebrates giving out thousands of books to young Virginians
From the Matt's Creek fire
Fall fire season ends after extreme wildfire activity, Virginia Dept. of Forestry says