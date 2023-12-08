Advertise With Us
Use of deadly force justified in Roanoke officer-involved shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney has concluded deadly force was justified in an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke Sunday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office used body cam footage to make the justification.

Sunday, Roanoke Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Lawrence Ave SE. While looking through a window of the home, police found a man lying on the ground surrounded by blood. The man was identified as Douglas Wayne McFall. Police say McFall had multiple stab wounds and had been dead for several days.

Police identified McFall’s son, David McFall as a suspect in his father’s murder.

Later that day, police found David walking near Melrose Towers. As they approached McFall, he started shooting, critically injuring Officer Lauren Camper, according to police. Police shot back at McFall, killing him.

Officer Camper is out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth.

The full report from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office can be found below:

