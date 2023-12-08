Advertise With Us
Shenandoah National Park to take part in Free Entrance Days

By NBC29
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will be offering free admission to everyone on certain days next year.

Shenandoah National Park is among hundreds of national parks that included in Free Entrance Days.

The Free Entrance Days are:

  • January 15: Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • September 28: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches, and special tours.

