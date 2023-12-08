Advertise With Us
Program celebrates giving out thousands of books to young Virginians

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program that aims to give children books during doctors visits says it distributed thousands of books in Virginia this year.

Reach Out and Read gives free books to every child up to the age of 5. It says this year, books were distributed during 205 visits.

Reach Out and Read also expanded to 96 clinic locations and trained 787 clinicians.

“That’s just a tremendous amount and additional support for children and adults who care for them between birth and 5 years old, not only in Charlottesville and in Virginia, but in the entire United States,” Callee Boulware said.

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is one of the clinics that is partnered with Reach Out and Read.

RELATED: Charlottesville pediatricians offering books to patients

