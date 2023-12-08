Advertise With Us
No one seriously hurt in Rockingham County school bus crash

School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.(WHSV)
School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Several students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County.

The crash involved bus 89 and happened at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.

According to Spotswood High School Principal Rad Dansey, no one was seriously hurt, but several students from Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School were taken to the hospital. The parents of those students are being notified and RCPS administrators are going with them.

The other students are headed to school.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

