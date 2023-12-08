Milder Temperatures Back for Friday and Weekend. Storm Arrives Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures ahead for Friday and this weekend. While dry Friday and Saturday, a strong storm system arrives Sunday.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain, gusty winds and possible storms. Current projections of rain 1″-3″ , winds gusty 25-40+mph. Later Friday night, for the higher elevations, rain quickly change over to snow, before ending, as temperatures drop. . Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Sharply colder and still some gusty winds, with clearing skies Monday. Cooler, dry pattern into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day - Rain, gusty winds and mild. Current, Rainfall projections 1″-3″. Isolated storms possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Rain may end as snow for the Mountains. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sharply colder and breezy. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.

