Groups working to improve access to early childhood education in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The need for early childhood education is growing in and around Charlottesville.

Educational leaders met Friday, December 8, to discuss new ways to increase access for families.

“The power of the community can help chip away at solving this problem,” Barbara Hutchinson with United Way of Greater Charlottesville said Friday.

Hutchinson spearheaded the Tom Tom Foundation’s Tomorrow Talks on early childhood education.

“Locally, our crisis at hand is capacity,” she said. “We have roughly 850 children - the preponderance of which are infant and toddlers - where parents aren’t able to work because they don’t have a safe place for their child to be.”

Hutchinson says early childhood education is what gears our youth for the future.

“It allows the the child’s brain to develop at the same time that a child’s learning, social interaction, self regulation, and then the beginnings of skills such as ABCs and 1-2-3s eventually when they’re in preschool,” she said.

According to Hutchinson, those who don’t receive any form of early childhood education are more likely to head down a wrong path.

“Without that type of experience, a child is less likely to be successful in school, less likely to graduate from high school, less likely to go to college, more likely to interact with criminal justice system. All of those things have been proven by research,” Hutchinson said.

One of the solutions presented in the Tomorrow Talks was for a Montessori School at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Wendy Cooper is a pastor at the church, and says the decision was made based on the great need in and around Charlottesville.

“We’re going to help fill that gap and be able to provide some additional education, training, and learning for children so we can bring those margins down by opening up the school,” Cooper said.

