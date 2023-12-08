Fall fire season ends after extreme wildfire activity, Virginia Dept. of Forestry says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry says the commonwealth’s fall fire season was a busy and destructive one.

The season stretched from October 15 to November 30. During that time, 156 wildfires burned nearly 25,000 acres, and damaged 13 structures.

Some of the largest fires were Matt’s Creek and the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County.

Hundreds of homes and other structures were saved, thanks to hard work by firefighters.

