Crozet group knitting hundreds of caps for newborns

(FILE)
(FILE)(WLUC)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A group of women in Crozet have been gathering for years to knit caps for newborns at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“We started a small group of ladies who just love to knit. Everybody was knitting on something that they wanted to make,” 92-year-old Polly Sheets said.

They meet every Thursday at the Lodge at Old Trail to knit.

“Sometimes a cap that someone has made is the only thing that belongs to a baby when it goes home,” Sheets said.

The group members think they’ve knitted more than 500 caps this year, though not all of them are for babies.

“These are for people who are getting chemo,” Sheets pointing out larger caps said.

“The parents absolutely love having their babies in these hats,” Susan Tompkins said. “And the babies look adorable.”

Tompkins is the liaison between the knitters and the babies. She says she is constantly bringing “Thank You” notes from parents.

“It just means so much to the parents to have something to take home with the baby that they can keep,” Tompkins said.

