Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville spends $5.6M for land along Rivanna River

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Unsplash)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now under new ownership, there are big plans for the floodplain land next to the Rivanna Trail off High Street.

However, we might now see these changes for a while.

After a $5.6 million purchase, Charlottesville City Council says it hopes to turn the land into a central part of the city.

The nearly 24 acres of land is mostly undeveloped.

Possibilities discussed include more trails, public facilities, and activities.

“The city was built alongside a river, and it’s really something that is more than just an amenity. It should be part of a more central part of our cultural and civic life, I think,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Council says it is going to a long, well-thought out process before any action on the land happens.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA expands financial aid program for Virginia families
Jimmy Stickley says he has his students do a toy drive every year to combine learning with...
Louisa County students collect hundreds of toys to donate (6p)
School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.
5 students injured in Rockingham County school bus crash, VSP investigating
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools has a plan to get CHS back on track
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces a plan to address early childhood care and education in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin announces new plan for early childhood care and education