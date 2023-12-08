Charlottesville spends $5.6M for land along Rivanna River

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now under new ownership, there are big plans for the floodplain land next to the Rivanna Trail off High Street.

However, we might now see these changes for a while.

After a $5.6 million purchase, Charlottesville City Council says it hopes to turn the land into a central part of the city.

The nearly 24 acres of land is mostly undeveloped.

Possibilities discussed include more trails, public facilities, and activities.

“The city was built alongside a river, and it’s really something that is more than just an amenity. It should be part of a more central part of our cultural and civic life, I think,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Council says it is going to a long, well-thought out process before any action on the land happens.

