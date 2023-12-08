Charlottesville High School short on hygiene supplies for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - State law requires public schools in Virginia to provide feminine hygiene products for their students. It’s up to each district to make it happen, but it seems to be inconsistent at Charlottesville High School.

Charlottesville City Schools says it stocks free menstrual products.

“We offer both pads and tampons,” CCS Spokesperson Beth Cheuk said Friday, December 8. “We offer them in bathrooms, in the nurse’s office, and teachers have access to give students supplies they need through our family engagement team.”

However, some bathrooms were empty when WVIR 29News visited the high school Friday.

“I think we found the one bathroom that had no supplies, then we found the one bathroom that had one left in it. I think it’s just a tricky issue to keep these things supplied,” Cheuk said.

“Well, there are times where I see the boxes in the stalls, whether they’re empty or filled. So that tells me that they’re using them,” CHS Assistant Principal Nytasha Garland said.

One student told us she was not aware of the supplies being available. Cheuk says CCS wants students to let them know when the supply closet is empty.

“They can go tell any staff member, any trusted adult that, ‘Hey, I was in the bathroom, they do not have pads, they do not have tampons, can we refill it up?’” Cheuk said.

