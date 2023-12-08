Advertise With Us
Charlottesville High School band trying to raise $30K for Rome performance

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School is raising money for its band to perform in Rome’s 2024 New Year’s Day parade.

The band received an invite last year, and has so far raised $7,000.

The goal is $30,000.

The money will be used for instruments, transportation, and competitions.

“We performed the New Year’s Day parade in London, and it was a life-changing event for me,” CHS Band Director Jason Hackworth said. “For a handful of our students, they’ve never left the country before. So this is an opportunity for them.”

The band will be performing songs heard at its football games. The main song is “Centuries” by Fallout Boy.

