Busy Sunday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week ends on a high note. Pleasant temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s with sunny skies. A system coming through on Sunday will give us a First Alert Weather day. Expect 1″-3″ of rain, winds gusty in the 30′s and 40′s, late mountain snow, and a chance for a thunderstorm. A very busy weekend indeed. Following frontal passage, temperatures will chill out with daytime highs in the 40′s and a drier week ahead. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Mild and nice. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Showers, gusty winds, low storm chance, mountain snow. Highs in the mid 60′s. Low in the upper 30′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40′s Lows in the mid and upper 20′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

