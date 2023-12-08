Albemarle County Police Department investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it is investigating a homicide.
ACPD announced Friday, December 8, that emergency responders were called out to a home along Stony Point Road around 10:15 p.m. yesterday for a medical emergency. There, they found 52-year-old Phaedrus Acgtblu dead inside his home.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org. Callers may remain anonymous.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.