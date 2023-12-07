Advertise With Us
Wawa opens another location in Charlottesville area

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Another Wawa is opening its doors in the Charlottesville area.

The new location opened up at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Route 29 in Albemarle County Thursday, December 7.

It joins the two other Albemarle County locations, with another slated for Fifth Street.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

