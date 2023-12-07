Advertise With Us
Water main issue affecting Greene County students

Sign for Greene County Public Schools, who just updated their policy to make masks mandatory in classes.(wvir)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools will be closing all schools on its Stanardsville campus and dismissing students at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7.

Ruckersville Elementary School will remain open and is not impacted by this issue.

GCPS says this is due to a water main issue in Stanardsville.

“We will make a determination later today about the status of any scheduled after school events and will provide updates at that time,” Communications Coordinator Chad Saylor said in Thursday’s announcement.

