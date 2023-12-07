Water main issue affecting Greene County students

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools will be closing all schools on its Stanardsville campus and dismissing students at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7.

Ruckersville Elementary School will remain open and is not impacted by this issue.

GCPS says this is due to a water main issue in Stanardsville.

“We will make a determination later today about the status of any scheduled after school events and will provide updates at that time,” Communications Coordinator Chad Saylor said in Thursday’s announcement.

