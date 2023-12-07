Water main issue affecting Greene County students and residents

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools will be closing all schools on its Stanardsville campus and dismissing students at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7. A Boil Water Advisory is also in effect for a large area of Stanardsville.

Ruckersville Elementary School will remain open and is not impacted by this issue.

GCPS says this is due to a water main issue in Stanardsville.

“We will make a determination later today about the status of any scheduled after school events and will provide updates at that time,” Communications Coordinator Chad Saylor said in Thursday’s announcement.

“Greene County Department of Water and Sewer, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, is advising certain Stanardsville residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution due to a water main break,” the county announced. “Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. This precaution is necessary due to a service interruption for the town of Stanardsville and some adjacent areas, and the possibility of the presence of E. coli bacteria from infiltration into the distribution system.”

A Boil Water Advisory affects customers on the following roadways:

Spotswood Trail west of Ice House Rd

Barrington Rd

Lucille Ln

Holmes Run Rd

Holmes Run Pl

Billiard Dr

Maple Creek Rd

Lambs Ln

Shiloh Rd

Madison Rd

Childs Rd

Wesley St

Commonwealth Dr

Ford Ave

Octonia Rd

Brush Ln

Krystal Ct

Judges Rd

Bray Rd

Village Rd

Willow Ln

William Mills Rd

Pendleton Way

Rectory Ln

Blakey Ave

Stanard St

Celt Rd

Monroe Dr

Reservoir Dr

Wetsel Dr

Jack Russel Ln

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, making ice (including automatic ice makers), bathing, and brushing teeth until further notice.

