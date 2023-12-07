Water main issue affecting Greene County students and residents
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools will be closing all schools on its Stanardsville campus and dismissing students at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7. A Boil Water Advisory is also in effect for a large area of Stanardsville.
Ruckersville Elementary School will remain open and is not impacted by this issue.
GCPS says this is due to a water main issue in Stanardsville.
“We will make a determination later today about the status of any scheduled after school events and will provide updates at that time,” Communications Coordinator Chad Saylor said in Thursday’s announcement.
“Greene County Department of Water and Sewer, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, is advising certain Stanardsville residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution due to a water main break,” the county announced. “Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. This precaution is necessary due to a service interruption for the town of Stanardsville and some adjacent areas, and the possibility of the presence of E. coli bacteria from infiltration into the distribution system.”
A Boil Water Advisory affects customers on the following roadways:
- Spotswood Trail west of Ice House Rd
- Barrington Rd
- Lucille Ln
- Holmes Run Rd
- Holmes Run Pl
- Billiard Dr
- Maple Creek Rd
- Lambs Ln
- Shiloh Rd
- Madison Rd
- Childs Rd
- Wesley St
- Commonwealth Dr
- Ford Ave
- Octonia Rd
- Brush Ln
- Krystal Ct
- Judges Rd
- Bray Rd
- Village Rd
- Willow Ln
- William Mills Rd
- Pendleton Way
- Rectory Ln
- Blakey Ave
- Stanard St
- Celt Rd
- Monroe Dr
- Reservoir Dr
- Wetsel Dr
- Jack Russel Ln
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, making ice (including automatic ice makers), bathing, and brushing teeth until further notice.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.