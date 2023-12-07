Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.

VSP announced Thursday, December 7, that the crash happened along Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), at Route 657 (Albano Road), around 7:30 p.m. yesterday. A 2006 Honda Element was heading west on Route 33 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2009 Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Honda, 43-year-old Marcus L. Paige of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 20-year-old Gordonsville woman, suffered serious injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt.

