Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking Virginia State Police to investigate a fatal house fire on Browning Road.

VSP announced this request Thursday, December 7. It says emergency crews were called out to the home around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

Authorities have identified 81-year-old Elmer Corbin as the person who died at the scene due to his injuries. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an examination and autopsy.

VSP says the cause and origin of the fire is undetermined, but it does not appear suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story.

