UVA women run away in second half, beat Rider 78-51

UVA beats Rider
UVA beats Rider(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia outscored Rider by 22 points in the second half and cruised to a 78-51 win Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Camryn Taylor had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Alexia Smith was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures with 11.

Virginia got off to a slow start missing 13 of its first 15 shots and trailing by four after one quarter. The ‘Hoos got on track and eventually built a five point halftime lead. UVA went on a 20-6 run to start the third quarter and never was threatened after that.

