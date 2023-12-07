Advertise With Us
UVA achieved highest NCAA graduation success rate for student-athletes

By NBC29
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it has achieved the highest NCAA graduation success rate for student-athletes.

The NCAA released data Wednesday, December 6, for the 2013-2014 to 2016-2017 freshman group. Student-athletes during this time graduated at a 96% rate.

UVA says this is the highest since the NCAA started issuing the report in 2002.

The national average for this year’s reporting range is 91%.

