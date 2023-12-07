UVA achieved highest NCAA graduation success rate for student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it has achieved the highest NCAA graduation success rate for student-athletes.

The NCAA released data Wednesday, December 6, for the 2013-2014 to 2016-2017 freshman group. Student-athletes during this time graduated at a 96% rate.

UVA says this is the highest since the NCAA started issuing the report in 2002.

The national average for this year’s reporting range is 91%.

RELATED: Virginia Athletics Achieves Highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.