STAB’s Chance Mallory recruitment on the rise, still plenty to prove

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield basketball standout, Chance Mallory, is being recruited by some of the top college programs in the country.

The junior is considered a bit under-sized for a guard at just 5′19″, but he is primed for a big season.

“I just feel like I need to take on more of a leadership role with Carter, Dez, and all those other guys gone,” Mallory said. “It’s a big void we have to fill.”

Just four games into this season, Mallory is averaging 24 points and five assists.

“Putting the team on his shoulders, but not only that, lifting guys up. He doesn’t want to be the guy who’s scoring 40 and the other guys aren’t scoring. He wants to win,” Damin Altizer said.

Mallory’s stock started to soar this past summer, and he now has scholarship offers from Virginia, Villanova, and Indiana.

“He’s a Pitbull on the court. He’s leading us in rebounding right now,” Altizer said. Almost nine rebounds per game. His nose for the ball, just the tenacity of just wanting to be in there.”

“I’ve been the smallest guy on the court,” Mallory said “Don’t fear anybody else. Just getting stronger in the weight room.”

Mallory is tough; he just finished up football season with the Saints, scoring 15 touchdowns.

“Definitely more contact based, so it gets you stronger and ready for the contact in basketball,” he said.

Mallory says he won’t make a decision on where he will play in college until next fall.

“I’m more focused on which programs will get me to the next step where I want to be. I just want to play basketball for my life,” he said.

“Where he lands, the team’s going to be very good because of him ‚and you’re going to be talking about him in March. They’re going to win a lot of games if he’s leading the team,” Altizer said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.