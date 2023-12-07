Police searching for food donation box vandals

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a food donation box in the county back in October.

On Thursday, October 26, just before 6 p.m., Henrico Police was dispatched to the 9000 block of St. Martins Lane for a reported vandalism of a wooden container that held food donations.

Video footage released by police shows the car entering the parking lot, doing a loop around the lot, then picking up speed and running right through the donation box.

This all unfolded in the parking lot of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

The car also was damaged as a result of the vandalism.

If you recognize this car or know the people responsible, you can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

