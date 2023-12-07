More Seasonable Thursday. Milder Friday and Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder tonight and then temperatures set to rebound for the late week and turn milder for the weekend. Cool, but more seasonable Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Nice Friday with highs either side of 60.

Milder for the weekend with highs in the 60s and while nice and dry Saturday, a soaking rain and some gusty winds expected for Sunday. A strong storm system will impact the Eastern U.S. by Sunday with widespread rain, gusty winds and possible storms. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Sharply cooler in the wake of this storm by Monday and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, cool, but seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Rain, gusty winds and mild. Currently, Rainfall projections range from an inch to two and a half inches at this time. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sharply cooler and breezy. Partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 40s to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to arond 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

