A Mild End to the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week ends on a pleasant note. We’ll see sunny skies and mild temperatures with Saturday being the pick day of the week. A system will bring significant changes on Sunday. Expect a soaking rain with 1-3″ rainfall, strong and possibly damaging wind gusts, and a late snow shower chance. Following this Sunday, we’ll see more sunny days with cooler to seasonable temperatures as well. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Friday & Saturday: Sun and clouds and milder. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Sunday: Rain and wind, night time snow chance. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Cooler, sunny, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40′s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50′s.

