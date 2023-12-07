Advertise With Us
Louisa County students collect hundreds of toys to donate

Toy donations in Louisa County
Toy donations in Louisa County(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Louisa County are doing their part to give back during the holidays.

Jimmy Stickley teaches business marketing at Louisa County High School. He says he has his students do a toy drive every year to combine learning with helping out the community.

“The goal of it is to teach the students promotion, and also teach them about community awareness and how to help people in need,” Stickley said Thursday, December 7.

“It’s good knowing that it’s all going to a good cause, and people actually donate to it and care about it,” student Joseph Jackson said.

For the past month, students in Stickley’s classes have been making posters, flyers, and a commercial to help promote the toy drive.

The donations quickly started rolling in

“He was like, ‘Man, this class is going to be stacked with toys. It’s going to be all festive and stuff,’” Joseph said. “And I walked in the next day, and it was all of this. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was crazy.”

Now, the donations are being packed up and loaded into a truck head to the Louisa County Resource Council.

Stickley says donations are just above 1,000 toys.

“It’s just amazing to me how many we can get,” the teacher said.

The toy drive ends Friday, December 8.

The class that raises the most donations will get a pizza party.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

