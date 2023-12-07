Groundbreaking underway for new recreational center in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The indoor facility is projected to be 80,000 square feet and will include a collegiate-level indoor track, four full athletic courts, multiple classrooms, and indoor activity space.

The 13.5 million dollar recreational center is being funded utilizing Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenue. TOT is a five percent tax on rentals of motels, hotels, guest rooms, campgrounds, and other temporary lodging paid by visitors from outside the county.

The contract for the facility was awarded to Lantz Construction, a local contracting company that will host subcontractors to assist with the project.

County Administrator Stephen King said the facility will be beneficial to the county and help bring in revenue

“We could host all kinds of local physical activities here, recreational for all ages. Pickle Ball, volleyball basketball. In addition, we can pay for it by the revenue it’s going to generate from a sports tourism standpoint.” King said.

The center is projected to be completed by early 2025.

