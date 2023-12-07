Governor Youngkin announces new plan for early childhood care and education

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Childcare concerns are a big topic across the Commonwealth.

Parents struggling to pay for the care are forcing some to leave the workforce.

Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed those concerns with a new plan for the state.

Youngkin said childcare has been one of the most vexing challenges that stands in the way of a brighter future for not only children but their parents in the state.

He said this plan, Building Blocks For Virginia Families, will ensure working families have access to quality childcare while giving parents the confidence to stay in the workplace.

“We do not want to see so many working Virginia families lose the support that they need in order to continue to provide for their families,” Youngkin said.

In Governor Youngkin’s upcoming budget rollout, a big chunk of cash is planned to support childcare and education.

“We will invest as a commonwealth over $440 million a year, and we will increase what has been our historic investment to get there by over $180,” he said. “This is hugely important as the federal funding is stopping.”

Youngkin said those pandemic federal dollars wouldn’t have lasted through March of next year.

He said this plan will use state money for the next two fiscal years to fund the child subsidy program, and kids already enrolled won’t lose their spots.

“We’ve sized this to make sure that no current child is going to be removed and, of course, opportunity for growth,” the governor said. “The opportunity for growth will come from Virginia growing!”

Youngkin also launched a new $25 million capital fund to reduce childcare deserts to create capacity for more than 300,000 children and help working parents.

It also includes scholarships for working teachers and a nationally recognized childcare teacher incentive.

As part of this initiative, Youngkin also plans to add a “digital wallet” with contributions from the state, employers and others where families can find resources.

He said it’s a team effort between everyone to finish the work.

“We will have, I think, one of the boldest budgets that have been introduced in a long time, and that’s because Virginia is truly ascending, and I just want to accelerate it,” Youngkin said.

The plan also includes requirements for kids to stay in the classroom to reduce chronic absenteeism.

Youngkin presented the budget to the joint money commissions on Dec. 20.

He said parents are looking for help now to visit the State Department of Education website.

