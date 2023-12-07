Gift donations helping families at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital is giving patients the chance to do some holiday shopping for themselves and their family members thanks to people donating gifts for this year’s Season’s Treatings.

“Moments like this really shows how generous the community is,” Child Life Assistant Taylor Clements said Thursday, December 7.

“This is where families get to come and shop for the patient and the children that are in their household,” Clements said while showing off all the gifts families at the hospital can choose from at no cost to them. “So it doesn’t have to be just siblings, but whomever is living with them.”

One of those shoppers was Michelle Ginder. She says this event guaranteed her kids will have gifts under the tree.

“I haven’t left the hospital pretty much in the last eight days. So it’s kind of nice that one thing is already been filled and helped out,” Ginder said.

She says this also makes the hospital a little less scary for her children, which she didn’t think was possible.

“They come here, they get poked, it hurts. They come here, they have to do medication or treatments, and it’s a scary world. No one wants to be forced to do anything like that,” Ginder said.

Clements says this time of year can be hard on some families.

“Sometimes, presents are the last thing on their mind because they don’t even know if they can leave here or be able to celebrate Christmas,” he said.

That’s what Season’s Treatings is all about; making sure patients have a happy holidays.

“To be able to give this to parents and have them not even have to worry about it, and to know that they are able to provide their kids with gifts that they will love, and just to see the parents leave with like a sense of relief, or just happiness, is very heartwarming,” Clements said.

RELATED: Local toy drive brightens holidays for UVA Children’s Hospital patients

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.