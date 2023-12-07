Advertise With Us
Get ready for a one, two punch from Mother Nature

From 60s, to rain and wind, to falling temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures this afternoon. A warming trend will continue Friday into the weekend, with 60 degree temperatures on tap. Meanwhile, we are tracking a late autumn storm that will bring soaking rain and gusty wind to the region Sunday. Behind this storm, temperatures are expected to plunge into the 40s early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Soaking rain & wind, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

