‘A date that will live in infamy’: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial

William Poarch: “Remember what happened and remember that we are the land of the free because of the brave.”
Dozens gathered to remember the Virginians who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial, the names of the Virginians killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago were read aloud during a ceremony to remember their lives.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The ceremony, which is held every year at the Virginia War Memorial, honors all Virginians and Americans killed on Dec. 7, 1941, during a surprise attack on U.S. military bases in Hawaii.

During the surprise attack, more than 2,400 Americans were killed, and about 1,100 others were injured.

“A date that will live in infamy,” said one speaker during the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Dozens gathered to honor the Virginians who lost their lives, including William Poarch.

“I remember I was at my grandparents’ house after church on Sunday listening to the radio, and we heard about Pearl Harbor,” said Poarch. “It was just such a surprise because no one had any idea that anything like that was going to happen.”

Stories from survivors, including Commander Dennis Bussey, have been passed down through generations.

“When dad finally told his story, the weight was lifted, the pressure was released, and finally, he felt safe telling his story,” he said.

At the podium, Bussey shared his father’s experience during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I was just off the quarter deck when I heard dive bombers and saw the airplanes making dive runs on Fort Island,” said Bussey while recounting his father’s story. “The whole station was in flames.”

Accounts of valor and sacrifice those in attendance said is important always to remember.

“Remember what happened and remember that we are the land of the free because of the brave,” said Poarch.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

