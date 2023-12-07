Charlottesville startup AgroSpheres receives $25 million investment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AgroSpheres is working to create crop products that move away from chemical pesticides.

“What we’re trying to do here is implement a technology for agricultural products such that we can help to remove the need for micro plastics,” Joe Frank with AgroSpheres said.

Those micro-plastics create chemical pesticides harmful for the environment and users.

Started by UVA graduates, AgroSpheres received twenty-five million dollars from FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company.

“You have pesticides lasting in the soil and water systems for very long times, and ending up in the food that we eat, as well,” Sep Zomorodi with AgroSpheres said.

With a new, expanded facility, the company says it can really step up its efforts to get out a much needed product.

“We always need to find new mechanisms, new modes of action to control and protect against these threats in the agricultural industry,” Frank said.

Usually, these biopesticides are not as effective as chemical pesticides, making farmers hesitant to commit to them.

AgroSpheres says that’s not the case with its products.

“We’re really looking to break through and bring some new solutions that growers and farmers have been looking for for a long time, but really haven’t had the means to access,” Zomorodi said.

The company says with environmental regulations changing, products like these are now more important than ever .

“The everyday farmer is looking for alternatives to keep their business alive,” Zomorodi said.

The company’s goal is for the product to hit the shelves by 2024.

