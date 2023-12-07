Burn ban lifted in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is lifting its burn ban.

The county made the announcement Thursday, December 7.

The burn ban was enacted back on November 15.

Greene County Director of Emergency Services Melissa Meador reminds everyone to follow the following tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry regarding safe outdoor burning:

Call before you burn yard debris. Check with your local fire department, the Virginia Department of Forestry office, or the Air Protection Authority (Virginia Department of Environmental Quality) to learn if there are any burning restrictions and if a permit is required. Also notify the Greene County Emergency Communications Center at (434) 985-2222 prior to burning.

Know the weather forecast. Never burn on dry or windy days because it is easy for fire to spread out of control.

Burn only yard debris. State regulations prohibit the open burning of any material that creates dense smoke or noxious odors. No one in Virginia may burn tires or other hazardous materials at any time.

Keep your burn pile small or use a burn barrel. Clear at least a 15-foot radius around a barrel and at least a 25-foot radius around a burn pile, and make sure there are no tree branches or power lines above. Wet down the surrounding area before, during, and after the burn.

Always have water and fire tools on site. Keep a water-charged hose, a bucket of water, a shovel, and dirt or sand nearby to extinguish the fire.

Stay with the fire. Virginia law requires that you monitor a debris burn continually from start to finish, until the fire is completely out.

Extinguish the fire. Drown the burn pile with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is completely out. Recheck the fire. Go back and recheck old burn piles, as they can retain heat for several weeks and rekindle when the weather warms and the wind begins to blow.

Call 911. If your fire escapes or gets beyond your control, call 911 immediately; even a slight delay may be disastrous. Do NOT try and fight the fire unless it is small and you can do so safely and easily. Leave this up to the trained firefighters.